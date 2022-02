There’s no one set journey to the NHL, and our first top prospect is evidence of that. Lane Pederson began playing AAA hockey in his hometown of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan before starting his juniors career by joining the Seattle Thunderbirds in the Western Hockey League at the end of the 2013-14 season for two regular season games and three playoff games. Pederson played the next season with Seattle, but was eventually passed off to the Red Deer Rebels and then the Swift Current Broncos, where in the second half of 2015-16 and in 2016-17, he was a point-per-game player and alternate captain.

NHL ・ 15 HOURS AGO