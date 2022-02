Medical students are quickly familiarized with which specialties are most competitive when they finish their first year. The prior year’s Match statistics can make the process seem daunting. As if the enormous amount of material to be learned is not enough, students also face the anxiety of adequately preparing for a coveted residency position. There might be additional stressors for a medical student in a small city or rural area due to perceived challenges matching from a less academic or widely known institution. Students may find themselves asking, “How will I find research? How will I get experience and exposure? Did I pick the right school?” Here are some tips based on personal experience and advice from my mentors.

