Real Madrid were horrible in the first leg of the Champions League, and it was only by the excellence of the center backs and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois that Los Blancos seemed headed to share the spoils. That is until, of course, the ever-present danger man Kylian Mbappe scored a great solo goal in stoppage time to lift the home side to a 1-0 victory.

