One Firefighter Injured In Fox Elementary Fire

Richmond, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - The Richmond Fire Department now says one firefighter was injured during the three-alarm fire at Fox Elementary Friday night. The firefighter is being treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

Investigators are continuing to look into the fire. At this point, they have found no reason to suspect it was arson or anything suspicious. For the first time, Richmond firefighters also said they went to the school an hour prior to the fire after a report that someone could hear an alarm. However, firefighters saw no smoke, and and say they could not get access to the building from Richmond Public Schools. Firefighters eventually "broke into" the building, but found nothing odd. The firefighters then left at 10:10 pm, twenty-five minutes before they were called back for the building being on fire.

Fox students are off until Wednesday, when they will move to virtual school. The long-term plan is to get them into a new building.