Year-End Special Dividends From CUs Reach $300M

Sale of Zenith Freight Lines is a big positive and will improve net cash per share. Bassett (NASDAQ:BSET) is a leading retailer, manufacturer, and marketer of branded home furnishings. The company will have $11.90 per share in net cash after taking in to account the proceeds from the sale of Zenith. This cash balance currently represents an impressive 66% of the stock price. Since the company is operating in a low interest rate environment, after removing interest income after tax, we get a P/E [after taking out net cash of $11.90 per share] of ~3.5x on a normal FY11/2022e which shows that this furniture business is undervalued. The company has great fundamentals to be able to take advantage of the ongoing housing boom, which has helped the residential furniture sector. More people moving to suburbs and low tax states, lower mortgage borrowing rates, and higher disposable incomes due to lower discretionary expenditure are the primary reasons.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO