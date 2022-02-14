Use USB on Host + VM

I am just getting around to considering new features in OnTAP 9.7 which we upgraded to quite awhile ago. One feature listed in the release notes is the ability to disable USB port access. The notes say the feature is available beginning in 9.7, however the system node usb-ports commands do not exist on my 9.7P15 system. Any ideas? I am in advanced privilege mode.

COMPUTERS ・ 11 DAYS AGO