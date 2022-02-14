ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Re: VMWare Pro 12.1 Version

By brendalc
vmware.com
 1 day ago

Does anyone know where I get get the upgrade for my licensed VMWare Fusion Pro to upgrade from 12.0 to 12.1? I had been trying to use version 12.2, however, major problems trying to update using repositories on Centos7. All of the...

communities.vmware.com

vmware.com

Vmware vcenter converter

I had look in the Vmware website to download Vmware vcenter converter stand-alone. Unfurtunately i cant find it anywhere. If so please could you share with me the direct link?. If no more available, could you share with me the successor name?. My intention is to create from a physical...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

VMware VM lose connection until i enter on the console

I have a problem with one virtual machine. The virtual machine is in a VMware ESXi and they are managed by vCenter. The problem is every 5 minutes, the VM lose his network connection and if I try to connect remotely I can’t. The only temporary solution to solve...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

VMware Workstation and Memory integrity

Since I discovered Memory integrity feature in Windows Security I have left it always enabled. But sometimes I should turn it off by rebooting my PC in order to work with virtual machines. I tried to enable hypervisor and VM-related components in Control Panel as it described in VMware set-up tutorial with no positive result. So is it possible to make all this stuff work simultaneously, without rebooting my PC for each VM session?
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Re: Vmware Fusion Apple Silicon Support Windows

Then copied it back to the Mac via scp (fastest method). In Fusion, I did the usual FIle -> New... and dragged my .ISO onto the "Select the Installation Method" dialog. At the Create a New Virtual Machine dialog with my ISO I hit "Continue" At "Choose Operating System", I...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

vmware-netcfg crashes on linux host

On my Linux system vmware-netcfg crashes. I have installed VMware-Workstation 16.2.1 on Mageia 8. Speicherzugriffsfehler (Speicherabzug geschrieben) Linux cortex 5.15.16-server-1.mga8 #1 SMP Thu Jan 20 17:46:53 UTC 2022 x86_64 x86_64 x86_64 GNU/Linux. $
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Vmware paravirtual problem

I have windows 2019 server with the newest version of vm tools. I want change SCSI controller to vmware paravirtuall but when i do this i have blue screen and inaccesible boot device. I know i need pvsci driver on windows but i have instaled vm tools on machine and...
COMPUTERS
GeekyGadgets

OnePlus 10 Pro global version may come with OxygenOS

OnePlus recently launched their new OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone in China, the handset comes with Oppo’s ColorOS. The company is expected to launch a global version of the smartphone outside of China and this device will apparently come with the OnePlus OxygenOS and not the Oppo Color OS. The...
CELL PHONES
vmware.com

2020 iMac with macOS 12.1 running Windows 10 x64 in VMWare Fusion, mouse recentering in screen

IMac (Retina 5K, 27-inch, 2020) I am having an issue where my mouse recenters on the screen when the mouse leaves the active VMWare window. This happens whether VMWare is full screened or partial screen, when the mouse enters any part of the Menu Bar at the top of the screen, or when the mouse hovers over an iOS banner notification. Any help is greatly appreciated, I've searched for a solution for this issue periodically over the last few months and I've had it!
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

ntp issues with VMware ESXi 7.0.3c

I have some ntp warnings in the event log after installing or upgrading to VMware ESXi 7.0.3c on all servers. I already tried to restart the NTP Daemon Service and also chaned the options without success. 02/01/2022, 12:06:52 AM system clock no longer synchronized to upstream time servers. 02/01/2022, 3:06:04...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Be Inspired in Barcelona: VMware Brings Cloud-Native to MWC

For those of you who have long been in the communications industry, you’ll understand what I mean when I say Mobile World Congress means many things to many people. For some, MWC is about meeting efficiencies, after all, you can connect with a huge number of partners, vendors and customers all within one week. Others attend to get a sense of what’s new and get a glimpse of the innovations that are peeking over the horizon. There are some who attend to network with the industry’s movers and shakers at events and gatherings. For me, while I appreciate and agree with all of those assessments, this year I think the show means even more.
BUSINESS
vmware.com

VMware connection servers upgrade to 7.10.3 Build 19069415

I need to upgrade my connection servers form 7.10 to 7.10.3 Build 19069415 in order to fix the log4j vulnerability. However, when I try to search for that specific version, I don´t find official documentation about it. Would you know where can I find that?. Also, it would be great if there is some documention that you can provide to download/upgrade that specific version.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Re: DNS Issue VMWare Fusion Pro 12 under Monterey

DNS Issue VMWare Fusion Pro 12 under Monterey — Running Ubuntu 16.04.7 under VMWare Fusion 12.2.1. (Hosted on OS/X Monterey) I have noticed an issue with Internet connectivity for a few weeks. Under native OSX I get about 900MbS, so incoming WAN is fine. But using a browser under Ubuntu, it's awful. It can take 30+ seconds to load a home page for some sites. It doesn't matter whether I use NAT, Bridged or private Network connections back to OSX.
COMPUTERS

