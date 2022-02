Here is the resignation statement from Dame Cressida Dick in full:“It is with huge sadness that following contact with the Mayor of London today, it is clear that the Mayor no longer has sufficient confidence in my leadership to continue. He has left me no choice but to step aside as Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Service.“At his request, I have agreed to stay on for a short period to ensure the stability of the Met and its leadership while arrangements are made for a transition to a new Commissioner.“Undertaking this role as a servant of the people of London...

POLITICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO