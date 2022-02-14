ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vincigeurra to Lead Driving Dynamics, Liggio to Retire

By Automotive Fleet Staff
automotive-fleet.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDriving Dynamics announced a number of senior position promotions on Feb. 14, along with key leadership changes. This includes the appointment of Tony Vinciguerra as president and CEO and Debbie Balestra transitioning to chief operating officer (COO). Vinciguerra is stepping up from the COO role, following the retirement of managing owner...

