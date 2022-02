By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The National Transportation Safety Board on Tuesday released its final, extensive report on a horrific chain-reaction crash that left five people dead and 50 others injured two years ago on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. The crash, on a snowy Jan. 5, 2020, happened in the westbound lanes in Mount Pleasant, and involved numerous vehicles, including a motorcoach, a FedEx tractor trailer, two UPS tractor trailers and a car. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD AND READ THE FULL REPORT. Video recorders on the FedEx trucks helped immensely in the investigation, the NTSB said. The video captured enabled investigators to see the...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 8 DAYS AGO