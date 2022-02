The 14th-century bubonic plague pandemic may not have had the same devastating widespread effects in all parts of Europe as previously thought, according to a new study.Historians have long held that the “Black Death” wreaked havoc across Europe, west Asia and north Africa between 1346 and 1352, killing up to half of Europe’s population at the time, transforming religious and political structures, and precipitating major cultural and economic transformations such as the Renaissance.However, a new study, published on Thursday in the journal Nature Ecology, has suggested that the Black Death’s mortality in Europe may not have been so universal....

SCIENCE ・ 4 DAYS AGO