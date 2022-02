When dog rescuer Tiffany spotted a sweet pitbull running the streets of Atlanta, she knew she needed to stop and help. The dog, Deedee, was moments away from being hit by a car when Tiffany was able to get her off the streets and into the safety of a foster home. Sadly, the dog had no microchip in place and they were struggling to find an owner to come forward.

