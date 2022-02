ICYMI, Super Bowl LVI took over Los Angeles on Sunday night. While the Rams put on quite a show for the packed stadium, I'm here to talk about the Halftime Show. For us non-football fans, the event was really more of a concert full of L.A's finest. While Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, and Kendrick Lamar all put on amazing performances in their own right, Mary J. Blige really stole the show in her head-to-toe disco ball look. Her reflective glow wasn't just about her outfit—her makeup look was just as radiant, if not more so! And what other makeup brand but Fenty Beauty could have been behind that glow? The iconic singer relied on the Rihanna-owned brand for her Super Bowl makeup look, and I have all the details.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO