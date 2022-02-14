How to Differentiate and Integrate using Python

Learn the basics of animating data to create dynamic visuals. Data is becoming more and more desired in today’s world. Companies and individuals use it to predict stock prices via machine learning, to track the health of an athlete, to study house prices in a particular city… the possibilities are endless. While raw data is fundamental, the story it can tell is far more important. It’s the job of engineers and data scientists to tell this story. Visuals can be one of the best way to convey an idea using data. Think, would you rather look at lines and lines of data or a couple plots that summarize it? Like most, you probably thought plots sounded better. Though not always necessary, adding animation to a plot could provide extra meaning to your storytelling.

CODING & PROGRAMMING ・ 12 DAYS AGO