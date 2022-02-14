ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concurrency and Parallelism: What is the difference?

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving felt this way I immediately decided that I could not put up with that and started to delve deeper into them to understand why they are important to computer science and discovered how to learn them using simple examples. If you wish to struggle to understand them after...

towardsdatascience.com

towardsdatascience.com

A Poetic Apology

Or Why Should You Use Poetry to Manage Python Dependencies. If you ever spent some time trying to write a Python application you have probably experienced Python’s Infamous Dependency Hell at some point. Luckily for you (and all of us) at the time of writing, there are some good...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
techgig.com

What is the difference between programming and coding?

What is the difference between programming and coding ?. The terms "coding" and "programming" are frequently used interchangeably. People are frequently perplexed as to what they actually represent and what each vertical involves. Let's look at the. fundamental differences. between coding and programming, as well as how they interact to...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

How To Create a SQL Practice Database with Python

Finally, start practicing SQL with your own database. Writing SQL is important. Being able to efficiently query a database is often considered one of the most essential skills to develop as an aspiring data analyst/scientist. SQL is not only important but also quite commonly used. According to the Stackoverflow Developer...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Science#Parallelism#Concurrency
towardsdatascience.com

Python Miniproject: Making the Game of Go from Scratch in PyGame

The ancient game of Go has been played for thousands of years. With more board configurations than there are atoms in the universe, Go is a game of great complexity and abstraction that emerges from a set of simple rules. DeepMind’s AlphaGo program made headlines when it beat top Go professional Lee Sedol in a match of five games in 2016. After watching a great documentary about the AlphaGo-Lee match, I thought it would be fun to try coding a basic Go game from scratch in Python. Doing fun, bite-size projects like this was a big part of my own development as a programmer, so I hope you enjoy following along and feel inspired to tackle your own projects, too!
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

Model Pruning in Deep Neural Networks Using the TensorFlow API

One of the most common problems in machine learning is overfitting. This can occur for a variety of reasons [1]. To address this problem, one common solution is to add regularization terms to the model. Another consists in reducing the complexity of the model by reducing the amount of parameters. For an optimal solution, a combination of both approaches should be taken. In this article, we will explore the latter, and more specifically how to incorporate model pruning (which consists in removing superfluous weights in your models) in your Keras Tensorflow models using the Tensorflow Model Optimization API.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

Classification of Traffic Signs with LeNet-5 CNN

Build and utilize a simple CNN using Keras library. Check Application on Streamlit: https://share.streamlit.io/andriigoz/traffic_signs_classification. GitHub repository: https://github.com/AndriiGoz/traffic_signs_classification. In 2015 during my Master Thesis project, I already had to deal with traffic signs. The task was to develop shape descriptors for point clouds representing the signs and thus attempt to classify...
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

Why You Should Not Trust the train_test_split() Function

A reflection on how the use of the train_test_split () function could lead to wrong results, coupled with a practical demonstration. Surely almost all data scientists have tried to use the train_test_split() function at least once in their life. The train_test_split() function is provided by the scikit-learn Python package. Usually, we do not care much about the effects of using this function, because with a single line of code we obtain the division of the dataset into two parts, train and test set.
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

The Data Scientist of the Future, According to Google

Recently, I built a predictive model at Google that will soon produce tremendous value, but I’m not a Data Scientist, nor do I have any formal training in Data Science. This got me thinking; why does so much industry and education exist around such specialized data science? Back in 2012, the Harvard Business Review publish an article proclaiming Data Scientist the sexiest job of the 21st century. Since then, thousands of jobs were created in the data science field to apply sophisticated statistical models to business problems. For the first time in history, it had become practical to apply deep maths to common problems. Many companies and entire industries were founded upon the practice of data science.
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

5 Useful Pandas Functions Reimplemented In Pyspark

Reimplementing missing pandas functions in pyspark. Pandas is one of the most popular data wrangling tools in Python due to its intuitive data structure and rich APIs. Users who switched between Pandas and Pyspark might notice that certain Pandas methods or attributes do not have a Pyspark equivalent. In this...
ANIMALS
towardsdatascience.com

Artificial Neural Networks as universal function approximators

Artificial Neural networks (ANN) are very trendy at the moment, and rightly so. They are being used everywhere in big tech companies. For instance, when you use Google translate, or when recommendations appear on your Netflix feed, complex artificial neural networks are being used behind the scene. Behind the success of Alpha Go at the game of Go against Lee Sedol, an ANN was used to identify the next best move.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

How Computers See Depth: Recent Advances in Deep Learning-Based Methods

Stereo vision is a fundamental task that other information and multimodal knowledge can gain. Hence, stereo vision technology has vast practical uses in real-world applications like robotics, self-driving cars, and most tasks that depend on perceiving depth as prior knowledge! To no surprise— this topic has been motivated by many over the past several decades. With modern-day supervised deep learning, the high complexity of the problem is better matched with highly complex networks. The requirement is now big, labeled data to fit the capacity of these supervised deep nets, which remains a challenge in the acquisition and mitigating the requirement to satisfy the large demand for data. In summary, we are at the point or near the brink that depth perception can be deployed confidently in practice. But, since so much data is needed to train the deep nets, the deployed model needs large data to learn the mapping function that transforms left/right pairs to its disparity maps as shown in the figure above.
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

How to Compute a Moving Average in BigQuery Using SQL

Smooth out variations, spot trends, and visualize them in Data Studio 📈. When looking at time-series data, decisions can be influenced by random, short-term fluctuations (price of a cryptocurrency, number of Covid-19 cases reported). This is why using a Moving Average (also called Running Average or Rolling Average) helps mostly...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

Which tool should you use for database migrations?

Choose a paradigm based on your needs. All my data teams have had a relational database at the core of our operations. When you have a relational database, you will inevitably have to change it! This post will help you decide between three useful frameworks for versioned database migrations — sqitch, flyway, and liquibase. There is an associated repository in GitHub that walks through each implementation of the same tables in a dockerized PostgreSQL database.
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

Beginners Guide for Choosing the Correct Spark API: RDDs, DataFrames, and Datasets

When to use RDDs, DataFrames, and Datasets? Spark the right choice!. When starting to program with Spark we will have the choice of using different abstractions for representing data — the flexibility to use one of the three APIs (RDDs, Dataframes, and Datasets). But this choice needs to be dealt with care. Randomly choosing the API can hinder the performance of your ETL/ELT/ETLT pipelines and the distributed cluster.
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

Hands-On Reinforcement Learning Course: Part 5

Welcome to my reinforcement learning course ❤️. This is part 5 of the Hands-on Course on Reinforcement Learning, which takes you from zero to HERO 🦸‍♂️. 👉🏻 Part 5: Deep Q-learning (today) In part 4 we built an okay-ish agent for the Cart...
EDUCATION
towardsdatascience.com

A Data Science Toolbox for Non-Profit Consulting

Free tools for planning and implementing sustainable solutions and workflows. Solving data problems in the non-profit sector differs from the corporate world and tech industry. The most common challenges that non-profit organizations experience are capturing, storing, and using administrative data. Non-profits tend to have small or no technology budget. Rarely will you encounter a need for machine learning or advanced statistics. In my work with non-profit organizations, a few free tools have become a go-to solution for prototyping and data solutions. These tools are not for analyzing data. Instead, I rely on these tools for planning and implementing cost-effective and sustainable workflows. Here is my basic set of consulting tools.
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

The Most Favorable Pre-trained Sentiment Classifiers in Python

Inspecting the performance of Vader, Happy Transformer, TextBlob, and Google NL API, discussing their limitations and tips for selecting the best one. Sentiment analysis is a large field in natural language processing (NLP) that uses techniques to identify, extract and quantify emotions from textual data. In companies, methods of sentiment analysis help automatically understand customer feedback, evaluate social media conversations, and might also help prioritize communication with customers in customer care departments.
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

Robust Supply Chain Networks with Monte Carlo Simulation

Build a simple methodology of Supply Chain Network Design that is considering the fluctuation of the demand. Supply chain optimization makes the best use of data analytics to find an optimal combination of factories and distribution centres to meet the demand of your customers. In many software and solutions in...
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

How To Make a Free, Serverless, Interactive Dashboard in Minutes

I’ll make you a promise, you can make this dashboard as fast as you can make a standard visualisation of the same calibre. This will look way better than your Matplotlib or ggplot plot. Instead of sending a visualization to a colleague, why not send a dashboard? Want to...
SOFTWARE

