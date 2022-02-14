ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
N'Golo Kante Delivers Verdict on Chelsea's Chances of More Silverware During 2021/22 Season

By Matt Debono
 1 day ago

N'Golo Kante is optimistic over Chelsea's chances of winning further silverware this season after they claimed their second trophy this season at the Club World Cup.

A 2-1 win after extra-time on Saturday evening in Abu Dhabi over Palmeiras ensured Thomas Tuchel's side added another title to their cabinet following the Super Cup triumph back in August.

Chelsea are still in the Champions League and FA Cup, with the Blues also having their Carabao Cup final at the end of February against Liverpool at Wembley. Another opportunity to lift more silverware.

It's been a difficult but rewarding season for the European and World champions and Kante, who has been a pivotal part in their success, insists Chelsea won't rest on what they have already won as they eye more trophies this season.

What N'Golo Kante said

As quoted by the Standard, the France international said: “So many great things are ahead of us. We hope we will enjoy many more nights like these.

“I don’t know what we can achieve, but what we want is to get the best out of our team so we compete for everything. We will go for every trophy.”

It was a special night for the Blues in Abu Dhabi as Kante added: “We took it very seriously. For many of the players, we’ve never played this tournament, the club had never won it and to have the privilege to play it and win it is very special. It’s a very nice feeling.

“It’s the first time for the club and we’re happy to be part of that, to have done it. Also, for us, it is the following of the success of the Champions League.

“This is special. It’s a nice moment, we’re all together and it’s another trophy.”

