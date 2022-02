CHICAGO (CBS) — Jermaine Myles died seven years after he was shot and paralyzed. At the time, his assailant went to prison for the shooting. But the victim died, and his family says that now makes it murder. As CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported Thursday night, Myles’ mother and father continue to grieve the death of their son. “He loved his children,” said Myles’ mother, Francine Myles. “He loved his children.” “He had a heart of gold,” said his father, Kenneth Carthan. Yet Jermaine Myles spent the last seven years of his life confined to a wheelchair. He became paralyzed after someone shot him in...

