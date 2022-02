Kirollos Hanna, PharmD, BCPS, BCOP: Mr Perissinotti, in your practice, what would it be a good clinical scenario to incorporate an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody?. Anthony Perissinotti, PharmD, BCOP: I agree with everything you said. For any patient who’s receiving venetoclax, I would. If you’re following the CLL14 study, and you’re trying to get deep remissions, and you want to keep your patient off therapy for as long as possible, the anti-CD20 and obinutuzumab are going to deepen your remission. Venetoclax is an absolute. Even MURANO used rituximab. It’s a little less clear whether you need rituximab or obinutuzumab in the relapse setting, especially if you already previously received it. Let’s follow the data.

CANCER ・ 20 HOURS AGO