Sea shanties, revisited: Maine couple resurfaces works thought lost to time

Caribou Bog Cross-Country skiers, posted a video to their Facebook page on Monday, of an interesting situation that held up traffic for a bit over the weekend. A moose was in the middle of the road, and to say the least, it was curious. In the clip, it can be seen wandering right up to a vehicle and eating a little snow off the hood of their car. Amazingly, the driver doesn’t seem bothered at all, but since we live in a world where everything has to be captured with our phones, fear seems to have gone right out the window. But in fairness, the moose was very docile, so it was probably a good time to take a little footage of this rare occurrence.

ANIMALS ・ 7 DAYS AGO