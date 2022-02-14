Sea shanties, revisited: Maine couple resurfaces works thought lost to time

73 years ago, Kashmiri-American poet Agha Shahid Ali was born. During his short life (he passed at the age of 52 due to cancer), he wrote celebrated collections like The Country Without a Post Office, Rooms Are Never Finished, and A Nostalgist’s Map to America. The latter includes “Snow on the Desert,” which happens to be one of the best poems on time and loss. It begins like this: “‘Each ray of sunshine is seven minutes old,’/ Serge told me in New York one December night.” Ali is in a car with his sister, driving her to Tucson International, as he shares this. She asks, “‘So when I look at the sky, I see the past?” And from there, we follow the ray of sunshine as it creates many layers of the past—many layers of history—throughout the poem.
Comments / 0