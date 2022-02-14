Star review: ‘Red, Taylor’s Version’

Ten days ago, Mitski released Laurel Hell, her sixth studio album. In the three and a half years since Mitski released Be The Cowboy, her last LP, Mitski temporarily stepped away from music, and she only became more popular. In the last couple of years, Mitski got huge on TikTok — not just one or two songs going viral, but her entire catalog. (My 12-year-old daughter is a big fan, and I had nothing to do with that.) Mitski was already a big deal in indie rock circles, but it’s still a genuine shock to learn that Laurel Hell, in its first week of release, was the biggest-selling album in America.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO