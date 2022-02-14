Star review: ‘Red, Taylor’s Version’

Taylordle is about to be the new buzzword of 2022. In response to the viral success of Wordle, created by software engineer Josh Wardle, Swifties have taken the word game and created six rows of blank spaces to be filled with everything from lyrics to the names of Swift's ex-lovers. The "Holy Swift" podcast launched Taylordle, aka Wordle (Taylor's Version), on Jan. 28, replacing regular dictionary words with terms straight out of the "Swiftie universe." "Swift," "Style," "Lover," "Exile," "Alwyn," the possibilities are as endless as our pre-emptive love for "Karma," the unreleased album we've all been waiting for.
