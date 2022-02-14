ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Star review: ‘Red, Taylor’s Version’

By Eleanor Weitz, Tessa Gibson
wsspaper.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaylor Swift has been slowly taking back her music. Starting with her own version of “Fearless” she’s remaking her whole discography. Sadly, the reason she’s had to take these drastic actions is because she lost the rights to all of her music produced and...

wsspaper.com

Comments / 0

Related
willmarradio.com

Music Notes: Mariah Carey, Taylor Swift, BTS and more

In what may be the weirdest story to come out of 2022, the internet claims Mariah Carey's mom, Patricia, looks exactly like an older Taylor Swift. A Twitter user even used a FaceApp de-aging filter on Patricia and found she looks eerily similar to what Taylor looks like now. Neither Mariah nor Taylor have commented on the story so it appears they're shaking it off, for now.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Ed Sheeran
Daily Evergreen

Album Review: Red (Taylor’s Version)

Taylor Swift is one of the biggest musical stars of this generation. Throughout the years, she has dove headfirst into the sounds of country, pop and folk music. However, over the last couple of years, Swift has been caught in a fight with music industry mogul Scooter Braun. Through the...
MUSIC
harkeraquila.com

‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’: Bringing back a true breakup album

Sitting in a vintage red car, Taylor Swift gazes thoughtfully into the distance as her hand grasps the burgundy velvet fisherman cap on her head. A diamond-shaped ring with the word “Red” spelled out in crystals adorns her finger. Her trademark scarlet lips stand out against the neutral tones of her trench coat and the muted olive green and brown hues of the blurred trees behind her. This is the cover of Taylor Swift’s long-awaited “Red (Taylor’s Version)” album, which was released Nov. 12. Even three months later, I’m still obsessed with the songs in the album.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Arjen Lucassen's Star One: Revel In Time review

Thank goodness for Arjen Lucassen. In a world where news coverage can often drag us into the darkness and which constantly mirrors the worst we have to offer, Lucassen is rarely far away in one of his many guises – Ayreon, Guilt Machine, The Gentle Storm, etc – with his passion, his excitement and his ultimately optimistic messages about humankind and our ability to overcome.
MUSIC
940wfaw.com

Cory Taylor Says New Slipknot Album Will Be A Heavier Version Of Vol: 3

Cory Taylor says the new Slipknot album will be a heavier version of Vol 3: The Subliminal Voices. During a recent radio interview, Taylor said, “The record is actually in the process of being mixed right now. Everything is finished, so it's just being mixed right now, which is rad news.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Career#Music Video#Big Machine Records
Pitchfork

Record Store Day 2022: Taylor Swift, David Bowie, Nick Cave, and More

Record Store Day 2022 takes place on Saturday, April 23, and this year’s list of titles has been released. Among the artists with exclusive offerings is Record Store Day global ambassador Taylor Swift, who is releasing a 7" of “The Lakes.” Other notable releases include David Bowie’s Brilliant Adventure and Toy EPs; a new reissue of Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds’ Live Seeds; a picture disc of Kacey Musgraves’ Star-Crossed; an orange LP of St. Vincent’s The Nowhere Inn; a CD release of Lil Wayne’s Sorry 4 the Wait; a vinyl release of Chief Keef’s Sorry 4 the Weight (Deluxe Edition); and more. Find the full list here.
ENTERTAINMENT
Rolling Stone

Taylor Swift, Foo Fighters, Kacey Musgraves Exclusives Lead 2022 Record Store Day

Exclusive releases from Taylor Swift, Foo Fighters, U2, Kacey Musgraves, and the Rolling Stones headline this year’s Record Store Day, invading independent shops nationwide on April 23. Swift — who serves as this year’s Record Store Day Global Ambassador — has a pair of releases planned: In addition to her previously announced contribution to the limited edition Portraits of Her compilation, Swift will also press a seven-inch single of her song “The Lakes” backed by the original version of the Folklore bonus track. Foo Fighters have planned a seven-inch single featuring “Re-Versions” of a pair of Medicine at Midnight tracks (“Making a...
MUSIC
POPSUGAR

Swifties, Wordle (Taylor's Version) Just Dropped

Taylordle is about to be the new buzzword of 2022. In response to the viral success of Wordle, created by software engineer Josh Wardle, Swifties have taken the word game and created six rows of blank spaces to be filled with everything from lyrics to the names of Swift's ex-lovers. The "Holy Swift" podcast launched Taylordle, aka Wordle (Taylor's Version), on Jan. 28, replacing regular dictionary words with terms straight out of the "Swiftie universe." "Swift," "Style," "Lover," "Exile," "Alwyn," the possibilities are as endless as our pre-emptive love for "Karma," the unreleased album we've all been waiting for.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Pitchfork

Watch Dave Play a Flamethrower Guitar Solo at BRIT Awards 2022

Dave performed “In the Fire” at the 2022 BRIT Awards, and it was a show-closing spectacle. Joined by Fredo, Ghetts, Meekz, Giggs, and a gospel choir, the performance ended when he shredded through a guitar solo while the guitar literally shot flames into the sky. Watch it happen below.
MUSIC
The Guardian

Simply Red review – Mick Hucknall keeps holding on

‘We’ve made it. We’re still alive!” begins Mick Hucknall. He’s obviously talking about the pandemic – more sombrely dedicating the gig to “all those who didn’t make it”. However, he could be describing the 37 years in which he’s been through some 20-odd band members, womanising, alcoholism and a brief band split to emerge as a happily married 61-year-old who radiates warmth and contentment. Despite selling 50m albums, it’s years since Simply Red’s pop-soul was contractually obliged to blare from every wine bar and taxi in the country, although you’d never know it from the sea of middle-aged couples swaying along and marvelling at the Huck’s timelessly honeyed chops.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Mitski’s Laurel Hell Is The Top-Selling Album In America

Ten days ago, Mitski released Laurel Hell, her sixth studio album. In the three and a half years since Mitski released Be The Cowboy, her last LP, Mitski temporarily stepped away from music, and she only became more popular. In the last couple of years, Mitski got huge on TikTok — not just one or two songs going viral, but her entire catalog. (My 12-year-old daughter is a big fan, and I had nothing to do with that.) Mitski was already a big deal in indie rock circles, but it’s still a genuine shock to learn that Laurel Hell, in its first week of release, was the biggest-selling album in America.
MUSIC
Billboard

Frank Turner Rocks to No. 1 on U.K. Midweek Chart With ‘FTHC’

FTHC (an initialism for Frank Turner Hardcore) accumulates more than double the weekend sales of its closest competition, according to the Official Charts Company, to take outright leadership on the midweek chart. If it keeps its position when the chart is published this Friday, it’ll give Turner his first leader...
MUSIC
NME

Watch Foals’ elaborate new video for their latest single ‘2AM’

Foals have shared the video for their latest single ‘2am’, which opens with frontman Yannis Philippakis out drinking before he’s then dragged into wild – and elaborately choreographed – hedonism. The clip was directed by Tanu Muiño, best known for her work on pop megahits...
MUSIC
BBC

The Beatles: Rare hand-written Hey Jude lyrics to go on display

A notebook containing hand-written lyrics to the Beatles classic Hey Jude is to go on display for the first time. The book, compiled between 1967-1968, features Sir Paul McCartney's draft of the famous song alongside poetry and doodles squiggled by the music legend. Stephen Maycock, a specialist in Beatles memorabilia,...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy