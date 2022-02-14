ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea have “prioritised” Rudiger’s contract over Christensen’s

Yardbarker
 2 days ago

We’re in to the last 4 months of Chelsea’s defensive contract crisis, and we expect there to be regular news from now until the end of the season – or until one of...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Chelsea defender Rudiger hails 'football expert' Tuchel: Look at Kepa!

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has hailed Thomas Tuchel as a 'football expert'. Tuchel won his third trophy with Chelsea in just over a year in charge thanks to Saturday's Club World Cup final win over Palmeiras. Speaking to German outlet Sport 1, Rudiger said: "He's an absolute football expert who...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andreas Christensen
SkySports

Man Utd 2-0 Brighton: Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes score as Ralf Rangnick's side move up to fourth

Cristiano Ronaldo ended his goal drought in emphatic style as Manchester United moved up to fourth in the Premier League table with a 2-0 win over Brighton at Old Trafford. Ronaldo had gone six games without scoring but blasted home before Lewis Dunk's red card dented Brighton's hopes and Bruno Fernandes' strike added late gloss to the score.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#German#Roma
Tribal Football

Di Canio blasts Roma coach Mourinho: Players fear him

Lazio great Paolo di Canio has blasted Jose Mourinho over his management of Roma's players. Di Canio was unimpressed by Mourinho's post-match attack on Roma's players after the Coppa Italia quarterfinal defeat to Inter Milan. “Mourinho hit the dressing room, like all those fans who criticise players who earn millions,"...
SOCCER
SB Nation

PICTURES: Ruben Loftus-Cheek returns to Chelsea training

Chelsea are back from our Club World Cup adventures in the warmth and sunshine of Abu Dhabi, and if we needed any reminder that we’re also back to the cold harsh grind of the English football season, we’ve been greeted with a lovely downpour as training resumed at Cobham today.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
A.S. Roma F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

UEFA Champions League Corner Picks: Best bets for PSG vs. Real Madrid, Inter Milan vs. Liverpool and more

The long wait is over. The Champions League returns Tuesday on Paramount+ more than two months after the conclusion of group play, and now the real fun begins. I don't want to offend any of you Champions League group stage enthusiasts out there, but I've always felt that it isn't until you get to the knockout stages that the actual Champions League starts. Yes, it's fun to root for Cinderellas like Sheriff Tiraspol early in the tournament and see them beat giants like Real Madrid, but I don't watch the Champions League for underdog stories.
UEFA
Tribal Football

Chelsea defender Rudiger: No time to discuss new contract

Chelsea defender Toni Rudiger insists he hasn't decided where he'll be playing next season. Rudiger comes off contract at the end of the season. He told the Telegraph: "For me, it is always important to improve day after day. That's my goal. "I am where you want to go, my...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs Brighton confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

Brighton travel to Old Trafford on Tuesday evening as they look to strengthen their challenge for a place in European competition next season and derail Manchester United’s challenge for the top four in the process.The Seagulls are enjoying a fine campaign under Graham Potter and have lost just four times in 23 Premier League fixtures so far this season, leaving them ninth in the table, four points behind Wolverhampton Wanderers in the final Europa Conference League qualifying spot.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and match updates as Man United face BrightonUnited, meanwhile, have drawn their last three fixtures in all competitions, including...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

N'Golo Kante Delivers Verdict on Chelsea's Chances of More Silverware During 2021/22 Season

N'Golo Kante is optimistic over Chelsea's chances of winning further silverware this season after they claimed their second trophy this season at the Club World Cup. A 2-1 win after extra-time on Saturday evening in Abu Dhabi over Palmeiras ensured Thomas Tuchel's side added another title to their cabinet following the Super Cup triumph back in August.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy