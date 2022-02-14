ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Pep Guardiola Believes Manchester City Have 'Incredible Harmony' in the Team at the Moment

By Srinivas Sadhanand
 1 day ago

As Manchester City prepare to face Sporting CP in the Champions League last-16, the team enter the contest brimming with confidence. Sitting comfortably at the top of the Premier League table, remaining unbeaten in 14 games, the Blues are coming off the back of a resounding 4-0 win against Norwich...

BBC

Norwich 0-4 Man City: Pick of the stats

Manchester City scored at least four goals in a Premier League away game for the 21st time under Pep Guardiola, at least eight more than any other side since the Spaniard joined the club. Norwich City have conceded 50 goals in their 24 Premier League games this season – only...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Brighton boss Potter compares Man Utd star Ronaldo to Maupay

Brighton boss Graham Potter has compared the circumstances of Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo to his own striker Neal Maupay. The Red Devils are struggling to find their best scoring form under interim coach Ralf Rangnick. One of the players who has struggled is Ronaldo, who has a single non-penalty...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Telegraph

Chelsea to back Thomas Tuchel and sustained Premier League title bid with summer investment

Chelsea are planning to back head coach Thomas Tuchel to follow up his incredible cup success with a sustained Premier League title bid next season. Tuchel won his third trophy since succeeding Frank Lampard just over a year ago, as Chelsea became club world champions on Saturday, and has the chance to add another piece of silverware to his collection in the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool in two weeks.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Bayern and Liverpool in Champions League action

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Austrian champion Salzburg could be in for a furious reaction from Bayern Munich to the Bundesliga leader’s surprise 4-2 loss at promoted Bochum on Saturday. Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann on Tuesday agreed with former Bayern president Uli Hoeneß that perhaps things had been going too well for his team, that the players had become comfortable and complacent. “I heard the atmosphere in the team is very good – perhaps too good,” Hoeneß said. Nagelsmann agreed that there may have been a lack of competition in the team with Leon Goretzka, Jamal Musiala and Alphonso Davies all unavailable, but he expects his fit players to compensate. “The funny thing is we only have these discussions after defeats,” Nagelsmann said. “We’re usually capable of scoring more goals than we concede.” Bayern will also be without captain Manuel Neuer in Austria. Neuer underwent surgery on a troublesome knee problem and Bayern expects the Germany goalkeeper to be fit again for the semifinals — providing Salzburg doesn’t cause another upset. The other game sees Liverpool make a quick return to the San Siro to play Inter Milan. The six-time champions played there in their final group game, beating AC Milan to complete a sweep of six wins in the group stage — the first English team to do so. Jordan Henderson might miss out after hurting his knee over the weekend, but manager Jurgen Klopp has plenty of options in perhaps his strongest squad in his time at Liverpool. Inter is back in the last 16 for the first time since 2011-12 and will be without Italy midfielder Nicolò Barella, who is suspended.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs Brighton confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

Brighton travel to Old Trafford on Tuesday evening as they look to strengthen their challenge for a place in European competition next season and derail Manchester United’s challenge for the top four in the process.The Seagulls are enjoying a fine campaign under Graham Potter and have lost just four times in 23 Premier League fixtures so far this season, leaving them ninth in the table, four points behind Wolverhampton Wanderers in the final Europa Conference League qualifying spot.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and match updates as Man United face BrightonUnited, meanwhile, have drawn their last three fixtures in all competitions, including...
PREMIER LEAGUE
blackchronicle.com

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold takes swipe at Man City’s failure to win Champions League

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has questioned Manchester City’s failure to the win Champions League despite their recent dominance in England. Although City have won the Premier League on five occasions in the past 10 years and claimed an unprecedented domestic treble in 2018-19, they have never won European football’s biggest prize.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Paul Merson claims fans are 'still caught up on the Pochettino of seven years ago' and he 'doesn't understand' why Man United want to hire the PSG boss this summer... as he tells the Red Devils to get Brendan Rodgers instead

Paul Merson says he cannot understand why Manchester United want to hire Mauricio Pochettino this summer and has urged the Red Devils to pursue Brendan Rodgers instead. Pochettino is thought to be a leading contender to take over at Old Trafford this summer when the Red Devils announce the long-term successor to the sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
PREMIER LEAGUE

