I have been single for 13 years after going through a divorce. Since then I have never really met anyone that I connected with, and it’s been quite difficult. I turned 40 in lockdown and now more than ever, I want to meet someone to settle down and have children with.Being single is great for having independence, but I also feel that having a companion to do fun things with would be nice. So I’m hoping 2022 is the year for me to find love.As Covid restrictions slowly come to an end, we can finally start seeing people’s faces without...

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 10 DAYS AGO