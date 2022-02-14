Halftime Review: Dre, Snoop and friends deliver epic show

For the first time hip-hop headlined the Super Bowl halftime show, starring Dr. Dre and proteges Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Eminem, who invoked a racial justice protest by taking a knee on music's biggest stage. Buzz had been building for weeks over the '90s lovefest that also included Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent onstage midway through Sunday's game, which had the Los Angeles Rams taking on the Cincinnati Bengals. The show saw the field transformed into a giant map of Los Angeles, which is hosting the National Football League championship for the first time in nearly three decades. Dre and Snoop opened the ode to gangsta rap with their hit "The Next Episode," before paying tribute to Tupac Shakur with "California Love."

