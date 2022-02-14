ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Ark Restaurants: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

NEW YORK (AP) _ Ark Restaurants Corp. (ARKR) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $2.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 61 cents.

The restaurant and bar operator posted revenue of $44 million in the period.

Ark Restaurants shares have dropped slightly more than 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $16.60, a decrease of 12% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARKR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARKR

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: Cedar Fair

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Cedar Fair FUN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-02-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Zoetis tops earnings estimates and offers upbeat revenue guidance, shares up 1.5% premarket

Animal health company Zoetis Inc.'s shares ZTS, +0.68% jumped 1.5% premarket Tuesday, after it beat estimates for the fourth quarter and offered upbeat revenue guidance for 2022. The company posted net income of $414 million, or 87 cents a share, for the quarter, up from $359 million, or 75 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $1.00, ahead of the 96 cent FactSet consensus. Revenue rose to $1.967 billion from $1.807 billion, also ahead of the $1.932 billion FactSet consensus. "We expect to continue growing revenue faster than the market in the coming year, driven by continued strength in petcare; expansion of our diagnostics portfolio internationally; and significant growth in both livestock and companion animal product sales in emerging markets, including China and Brazil," Chief Executive Kristin Peck said in a statement. Zoetis is now expecting full-year adjusted EPS of $5.09 to $5.19 and revenue to range from $8.325 billion to $8.475 billion. The FactSet consensus is for 2022 EPS of $5.21 and revenue of $8.386 billion. Shares have gained 18% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500.
MARKETS
CNBC

Burger King parent's earnings top estimates, fueled by digital sales growth

Restaurant Brands International on Tuesday reported quarterly earnings and revenue that topped analysts' expectations. The company said global digital sales climbed from $6 billion in 2020 to $10 billion in 2021, accounting for 30% of its system-wide sales. Popeyes reported same-store sales declines, while Burger King and Tim Hortons both...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Radiant Logistics Chats Value Creation On Earnings Call

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Management from Radiant Logistics fielded questions from analysts and investors most concerned with the company's low valuation on a Monday call after the market closed. The stock has been largely range-bound in recent years even as its earnings have grown fivefold.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Benzinga

QuantumScape's Earnings: A Preview

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) QuantumScape QS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-02-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Eversource Energy

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Eversource Energy ES is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-02-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Sabre shares jump 2.2% premarket after revenue beat, forecast for travel recovery in 2022

Sabre Corp. shares jumped 2.2% premarket Tuesday, after the company's better-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue offset a wider-than-expected loss. The travel services company posted a net loss of $192 million, or 60 cents a share, for the quarter, narrower than the loss of $325 million, or $1.02 a share, posted in the year-earlier period. The company's adjusted per-share loss came to 47 cents, wider than the 45 cent FactSet consensus. Revenue rose 60% to $501 million, ahead of the FactSet consensus of $491 million. "The global travel recovery was slow at the beginning of the year, but that has significantly changed," Chief Executive Sean Menke told analysts on a conference call. "February month-to-date global GDS bookings are on pace to reach a similar level of recovery versus the same period in 2019 as November 2021, which was the best month since the onset of COVID-19. For these reasons, we believe 2022 is shaping up to be a year of recovery and progress." Shares have fallen 24% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 12%.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Marathon Oil

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Marathon Oil MRO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-02-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ark Restaurants Corp#Snapshot#Ap#Ark#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research
MarketWatch

Arch Resources stock rallies into record territory after profit misses but revenue beats by wide margin

Shares of Arch Resources Inc. climbed 1.5% toward a record high in morning trading Tuesday, but pared earlier gains of as much as 10.5%, after the coal producer reported a fourth-quarter profit that missed expectations but revenue that more than doubled and was well above forecasts, and said it planned to restart its variable shareholder return program in the second quarter. The company swung to net income of $226.6 million, or $11.92 a share, from a loss of $78.5 million, or $5.17 a share, in the year-ago period, but that missed the FactSet consensus for earnings per share of...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. Class A Common Stock

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. Class A Common Stock SCU is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-02-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
STOCKS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Mercury General Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Results and Declares Quarterly Dividend

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury General Corporation (NYSE: MCY) reported today the fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 results:. These measures are not based on U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), are defined in "Information. Regarding GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures" and are reconciled to the most directly comparable...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Reuters

DSM's Q4 core profit beats expectations on strong demand

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch specialty chemicals maker DSM on Tuesday beat analyst expectations with a 13% jump in fourth-quarter core profit to 440 million euros ($497.95 million), as demand for its nutritional products remained strong despite higher prices. Analysts in a company-compiled poll on average had predicted adjusted earnings before...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview For Franklin Electric

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Franklin Electric FELE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-02-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Macerich Earnings: The Mall REIT's Recovery Continues

Last week, Macerich reported a solid earnings beat for the final quarter of 2021. Strong tenant sales boosted Macerich's percentage rent collections last year and contributed to near-record leasing activity. As occupancy recovers and Macerich makes progress on a slew of promising redevelopment projects, key financial metrics should continue to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

759K+
Followers
389K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy