Fort Wayne's NBC sports director Chris Ryan shows you how to luge

BEIJING (AP) — Kamila Valieva skated off the Olympic ice with the lead in the women’s short program and tears in her eyes. They were not tears of joy. The enormous pressure and scrutiny on the 15-year-old Russian dynamo, who is at the center of the latest Olympic doping scandal, appeared to finally get to her Tuesday night. Despite an incredible performance by the standards of just about anyone else, Valieva could hardly hold it together while she awaited her scores.

