Sherry Roland-Washington

Editor’s note: First-year students, prospective students (and some of their parents) wonder and worry how they will handle the academic transition from high school to college. In a series of stories, UDaily speaks with University of Delaware professors who teach courses commonly taken by students during their first year on campus. The subjects include biology, calculus, writing, political science and sociology, and all of those stories can be read on the How I Teach website. In this story, Agnes Ly, associate professor and director of undergraduate advising in the Department of Psychological and Brain Sciences, explains how she teaches “Introduction to Psychology.”

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO