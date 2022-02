Legendary Hieroglyphics crew member, Casual, and producer DEAD PERRY return with a new single "Nothing To Toy With" as they prepare to drop their collaborative project later this month. The posse cut is pure verbal mayhem on wax as Casual enlists a trio of underground talents, P-Dirt, Crimeapple, and ETO who have been making waves in their own right. Bolstered by DEAD PERRY's ominous production made up of eerie strings, dark trippy riffs, and a laidback crunchy drum groove. From the vivid and off-kilter lyricism and stoic pose of each emcee, listeners are afforded a mix of styles dominating the underground scene from the East to the West coast.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO