The campaign is fun in single-player, but Dying Light 2 4-Player Co-op is where the game gets really zany! Check out this gameplay clip! The story may preserve its grim feel, but Dying Light 2 coop is filled with synchronized dropkicks, multiplayer parkour challenges, and tons of funny moments. Dying Light 2 co-op also has loot sharing, so your pickups and progress can carry over to your single-player campaign. If you're wondering how many players, you can play in either 2-player, 3-player, or even 4-player. Make sure to check it out when Dying Light 2 releases on February 4th, 2022.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO