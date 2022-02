Square Enix announced that the PlatinumGames-codeveloped action title named Babylon’s Fall will receive a free demo on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Console players can download the demo on February 25, 2o22, which provides access to the opening section of the game. Players can make their way through single-player and co-op missions with up to four players. Crossplay co-op is also available in this version of the game. Progress made during the demo can be transferred over to the full game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO