Where to Get Fried Chicken in Charlotte: 2022

Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today that it opened 30 new restaurants in key target markets throughout 2021, resulting in a 17% increase in unit count year-over-year. The openings included market debuts with multiple locations in Indianapolis, Western Virginia and South Florida. The fast-growing brand also signed franchise agreements with both new and existing franchisees to develop 32 new restaurants over the next several years in target states. These will be part of the plan to open over 50 new restaurants in 2022. In addition to this impressive growth, Chicken Salad Chick is reporting $255 million in systemwide sales, a 46% increase over 2020. In the second half of the year alone, the company outpaced the restaurant industry’s average monthly sales growth by more than 14 percentage points.
Comments / 4