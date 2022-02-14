Where to Get Fried Chicken in Charlotte: 2022

Is there room for another fast-food chicken restaurant in the Carolinas? We’re about to find out. Popular chain out of Arkansas Slim Chickens is set to open in Charlotte this month. The location will be the first of 5 across the Carolinas. The first franchise will be in the University area at 5535 Prosperity Church Road. The opening is set for later this month on February 28th.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 8 DAYS AGO