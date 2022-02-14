Drive My Car, the First-Ever Best Picture Nominee from Japan, Starts Streaming Next Month

The two best movies I saw this year were Leos Carax’s “Annette” and Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s “Drive My Car.” Two cold, overlong intellectual exercises that used the trappings of classic drama plotlines involving dead wives to explore performance and narrativization challenged and excited me as few other movies did. Where the Brechtian, anti-entertainment “Annette” popped the hood to flash the shiny mechanisms of entertainment at its viewers, “Drive My Car” makes elliptical circuits around a core set of ideas that remain remote and hazy, never resolving into an especially clear or coherent message. In a year dominated by movies progressing zombie-like through the same old motions and received ideas (Cash-grab adaptations! Stultifying, overstuffed prestige pictures!), “Drive My Car” and “Annette” opened before me like escape hatches to the future of film.
