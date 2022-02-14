ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Genius Pokemon Legends Arceus trick lets trainers cross water without Basculegion

dexerto.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA Pokemon Legends Arceus player has discovered a genius way to cross water in the Hisui region without having the Basculegion mount unlocked. In the first two maps, trainers can’t access certain areas as they’re blocked off by rivers with no way to get across – if they try to swim,...

www.dexerto.com

Comments / 0

Related
dexerto.com

WoW cosplayer assassinates her foes as alluring Valeera Sanguinar

Valeera Sanguinar is one of World of Warcraft‘s most mysterious characters, and this cosplayer has brought WoW’s Blood Elf assassin into the real world to stalk the shadows in style. Of Azeroth’s cast of colorful characters, Blood Elf assassin Valeera Sanguinar has to be one of World of...
VIDEO GAMES
zeldadungeon.net

Ocarina of Time’s Lake Hylia Showcased in Unreal Engine 5

Do you remember when you first set foot in Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, and how blown away you were by the epic, vast world you were about to explore? That moment was pretty life changing for me as a kid. But, alas, the years have gone by; and though many long-time Zelda fans probably saw Ocarina of Time as a majestic and artistic masterpiece at the time of its release, the graphics of modern games sort of blow that N64’s art style out of the water. With that in mind, YouTube content creator RwanLink, who is known for his many outstanding Zelda animations, has recreated an absolute majestic showcase of Lake Hylia in the beautiful Unreal Engine 5. Having already redesigned Kakariko Village as well, this rendition of Lake Hylia is part of an ongoing series that, as RwanLink states in the description, “re-imagines different environments as if they exist in real life.”
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Easy Pokemon Legends Arceus trick farms Exp Candy & money fast

A Pokemon Legends Arceus trick makes farming Exp Candy easier than ever and also comes with the side benefit of some quick money to compensate you for the effort. If you’re looking to ramp up your progress in Legends Arceus then there’s no better to start than with this little spot in the Obsidian Fieldlands.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Wiki Guide

The Pep-Up Plant is a material and item in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Here's where to find Pep-Up Plant, list of crafting recipes that use Pep-Up Plant, and generally how to use Pep-Up Plant in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. How to Get Pep-Up Plant. Pep-Up Plant can be found in fields of...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Travel#Japanese#Bibarel#Snowpoint Temple
dexerto.com

New Pokemon Legends Arceus trick changes which Shiny Pokemon spawn

A new trick has been discovered that lets players swap out which Shiny Pokemon spawn in Pokemon Legends Arceus. The new method allows Trainers to load in a new character in the rare variant. Pokemon Legends Arceus has launched and features some of the series’ biggest changes ever. One feature...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Legends Arceus players demand comeback of 2 classic features for water Pokemon

Legends Arceus makes catching Pokemon in the water tough compared to on land, and fans want two classic features added to the game to remedy it. Pokemon Legends Arceus challenges players to traverse many different kinds of landscapes with fabled Pokemon from around the Sinnoh region, including in the seas and rivers.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Counterpart - Pokemon Legends: Arceus Walkthrough

This video is part 23 of IGN's Pokemon Legends: Arceus gameplay walkthrough. In it we complete the first part of the mission "The Counterpart" 00:00: Opening 05:11: The Origin Ore 08:17: Battle Against Charm 12:41: Reporting to Laventon 14:47: The Origin Ball 21:18: Battle Against Dialga 25:10: Dialga Caught For more Pokemon Legends: Arceus tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN https://www.ign.com/wikis/pokemon-legends-arceus/
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Pokémon Legends Arceus guide: How to evolve Basculin into Basculegion

To evolve Basculin into Basculegion in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, it needs to take recoil damage. Our Pokémon Legends: Arceus Basculin evolution guide explains how to evolve Basculin into Basculegion. How to evolve Basculin into Basculegion. Based on our tests, Basculin evolved when taking around 260-300 recoil damage at...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
Pokemon
dexerto.com

Best Lost Ark Bard builds: Best skills for PVP & PVE

Looking for the best Lost Ark builds for the mystical Bard? Here’s a rundown of all the skills you’ll need to master the Mage class’ resident healer in both the PvE and PvP setting. Just like the MMORPGs that came before it, Smilegate RPG’s Lost Ark is...
VIDEO GAMES
FanSided

Pokemon Legends Arceus: ‘The Counterpart’ walkthrough

Pokemon Legends Arceus is available on Nintendo Switch. The following is a continuation of our walkthrough — a guide to “The Counterpart” mission. So, now we have our plan. Rebuild the red chain, do something with a Pokeball, and find the rest of the plates. Also, Volo is apparently also trying to collect them too. Hopefully for helpful reasons but probably not, that dude is super suss.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

How many people play Fortnite? Player count in 2022

While Fortnite might not be as dominant as it once was, Epic Games’ battle royale title is still a titan of the industry. How many people still play it in 2022 though? We’ve got the stats of just how many people play Fortnite with the game’s current player count.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Wattson’s new emote gives her a surprise buff in Apex Legends Season 12

One of Wattson’s new Legendary emotes is currently removing the pylon from her back in Apex Legends, reducing the size of her model. Season 12 of Apex Legends has arrived and the major update has introduced Mad Maggie to the Outlands, added the 9v9 Control mode, and even revamped the Olympus map.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

How to claim Lost Ark Prime Gaming reward drops (February 2022)

Being an Amazon published product, it’s little surprise that Lost Ark has teamed up with Prime Gaming to give players free monthly rewards. Here’s how to claim them. While Lost Ark is the brainchild of Korean development company, Smilegate RPG, the game is coming to western screens courtesy of Amazon Games.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Mario Strikers Battle League: Trailer, release date, gameplay

Mario Strikers Battle League has officially been confirmed. Here’s more of a look at the game’s official release date, trailer, and gameplay from the rebooted Mario soccer game. Super Mario Strikers first came out in 2005 for the Nintendo Gamecube, but now will be making its return on...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes: Release date, trailer, gameplay

A new entry in the Fire Emblem Warriors series is coming, with Three Hopes building on the 2017 hack-and-slash entry. Taking place in the same timeline as Three Houses, here’s what you need to know about Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, including its upcoming release date, gameplay, trailers, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Lost Ark players can literally boost ability damage by spamming in chat

One player has uncovered a way to boost ability damage in Lost Ark by spamming the chat, and it’s one of the weirdest mechanics we’ve ever seen. Lost Ark has cemented itself as a must-play for millions of Western gamers following its regional release on February 11, with Smilegate’s hack and slash extravaganza already breaking records and toppling titans in its first week of release.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy