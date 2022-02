The new Formula 1 season is approaching with Max Verstappen’s confidence “sky high” as Red Bull plot a title defence after the dramatic end to last year.The Belgian-Dutch driver edged out Lewis Hamilton to win his maiden world championship, but the Briton’s future remains in doubt, even if Mercedes have continued a series of hints this week that the seven-time champion will return. In the background is the F1 Commission meeting in London to discuss the controversial conclusion to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. And it seems as if Hamilton is awaiting the results on the inquiry into how...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 18 HOURS AGO