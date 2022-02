One of the surprising characteristics of the economic downturn induced by the COVID-19 pandemic is that delinquency rates in most consumer credit markets have remained low both during the downturn and the subsequent recovery. The existing literature has emphasized the roles that forbearance policies and various government stimulus programs played in helping households meet their debt obligations (Dettling and Lambie-Hanson, 2021; Bakshi and Rose, 2021). In this note, we examine an additional factor that has contributed to low delinquency rates: a drop in originations of new loans to risky borrowers most likely to become delinquent.

