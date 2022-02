OKLAHOMA CITY — Lung cancer, especially when diagnosed at stage 3 or 4, is notoriously difficult to treat. Only a fraction of patients respond to existing treatments, and the five-year survival rate is less than 18%. In an effort to improve those odds, a researcher at OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center is studying an innovative new approach to treatment — using tiny particles naturally produced by the body, loading them with chemotherapy and an imaging agent, then giving them directions to the cancerous cells.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 14 DAYS AGO