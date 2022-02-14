Fire contained to front porch at Pittsfield home
PITTSFIELD, Mass. ( NEWS10 ) – Around 2:30 a.m. on February 13, the Pittsfield Fire Department responded to 9 Hawthorne Avenue for a reported structure fire. According to firefighters, a growing fire was found inside the enclosed front porch. They were able to put it out quickly
No one was hurt while firefighters responded to the call. The Pittsfield Fire Department Fire Investigation Unit investigated the scene to try and figure out what caused the fire. The rest of the house was not damaged during the fire.
