SEE IT: First look at Kate Sharma’s romance on season two of ‘Bridgerton’

A year after officially announcing who will play Kate Sharma in the second season of “Bridgerton,” the first trailer hasdropped.

British actress Simone Ashley plays the eldest Bridgerton sibling Lord Anthony’s headstrong romantic interest – after initially pursuing her youngest sister Edwina – in Shonda Rhimes’ top-rated, binge-worthy Regency Era romantic drama.

The teaser-trailer teases the much-anticipated romance, which will be the centerpiece of the new season premiering on March 25.

It starts with a voice-over by Julie Andrews, who serves as the voice for anonymous gossip chronicler “Lady Whistledown.”

“Dearest gentle reader, did you miss me?” she asks, then going on to say that as the search to uncover who she is has escalated, she’s been “honing my skills — no, even better: I’ve been sharpening my knives.”

In keeping with the show’s dedication to diversifying its roles within the period drama, Kate and her family are of Indian descent.

Ashley has been seen in Netflix’s “Sex Education” and also appeared in the TV series “Broadchurch” and the miniseries “The Sister.”

The new season of “Bridgerton” will focus on Lord Anthony – played by Jonathan Bailey – as he “intends to dominate the social season,” as chronicled in the second book of Julia Quinn’s best-selling romance novels, “The Viscount Who Loved Me.”