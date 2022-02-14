‘High energy’ FCS All-American DB Koby Perry aims for success at UCF

Austin Peay defensive back Koby Perry earned FCS All-American honors last season. He's hoping to have similar success at UCF this year. Jason Beede/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

For the second straight year, UCF football added an All-American defensive player from the Football Championship Subdivision level of college football.

Last season, former Kennesaw State linebacker Bryson Armstrong quickly became an important piece to the puzzle for Knights coach Gus Malzahn and defensive coordinator Travis Williams.

That level of success at the Football Bowl Subdivision for Armstrong, who finished third on the team with 77 tackles, allowed Malzahn and Williams to feel confident while recruiting another FCS transfer in Austin Peay defensive back Koby Perry.

“I heard he had a lot of success coming from that level,” Perry said about Armstrong. “Personally, I don’t feel like it’s going to adhere me from being productive on the field. I played multiple FBS opponents while I was at Austin Peay and I had success. It’s just football.”

A consensus FCS All-American selection, Perry was named the 2021 Ohio Valley Conference Defensive Player while earning first-team all-conference honors.

According to Williams, multiple Austin Peay coaches contacted UCF to promote Perry.

“[They were] saying how hard he works on the practice field, how he loves football and that he’ll be a great addition for us,” Williams said. “That’s always good to get that type of feedback.”

Williams said Perry reminds him of himself because of his “high energy” personality.

“When he walks in the room, he brings that energy,” Williams said. “He loves football. He’s working out and you can tell who he is because he’s talking and he loves ball. Everybody said this kid loves football. I’m glad we got him.”

Perry described the opportunity in front of him as one he’s been waiting on his whole life. His path to UCF is a long one.

Perry played two years at Dodge City Community College in Kansas where he led the team with 81 tackles and 8.5 tackles for loss as a sophomore in 2018. He then spent a year at Troy but did not play before landing at Austin Peay in 2020.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Governors only played three games that fall before picking up football again in spring 2021. Four months later, Austin Peay started a new season and Perry shined. He became the first Austin Peay player to be named OVC Defensive Player of the Year in 43 years.

Now he’s ready to compete at UCF.

“I’m very excited for this opportunity,” Perry said. “I’ve always been a fan of UCF since 2017 so I’ve followed what was going on here at this program.”

While the UCF coaches were the ones who ultimately swayed Perry to Orlando, a former Knight had an impact on the decision as well: cornerback Tay Gowan.

“He had a great deal in me coming here,” Perry said about Gowan. “He was on me hard like, ‘that’s where you want to go.’ He had success here in one year.”

The two defensive backs share the same hometown of Covington, Georgia. Gowan played in 12 of 13 games in 2019 at UCF before opting out the next season due to the pandemic. Although he sat out a season, Gowan was selected in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals.

“Having him in my corner, I know he would tell me nothing wrong and he had nothing but great things to say,” Perry said. “I thank him.”

Perry is expected to play safety for the Knights. He shared his goals for next season, both individual and team-wide.

“Going into this next year I want to critique my technique, put on some more pounds and do what’s necessary for me to get to the next level,” Perry said.

“As a team, I want to win a lot of football games, win this conference, go out with a bang and say I was a part of something special.”

Email Jason Beede at jbeede@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @therealBeede .