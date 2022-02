Many professionals have adapted to working from home with many seeking out ways to further enhance their comfort when doing so, which is exactly what 'Wearable Workforce' by Wei Lun Hung aims to help with. The project consists of two jumpsuits that are both intended to provide added comfort and support for professionals when getting work done from home. A series of inflatable cushions incorporated into the Self-Manager jumpsuit provides wearers with support when sitting in a variety of different orientations around the house, while the Commuter jumpsuit helps optimize seated posture with bungee cords.

APPAREL ・ 10 HOURS AGO