Lennys Grill & Subs Brings Back Tuna Salad Sub for Limited Time

QSR magazine
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLennys Grill & Subs, known for its handcrafted premium deli subs, is bringing back its Tuna Salad Sub for a limited time only. A customer favorite, the Tuna Salad is handmade fresh daily, with white Albacore...

www.qsrmagazine.com

