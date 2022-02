These resources focus on several distinct aspects of Black history and early childhood education. They include overviews of a pioneer African American early childhood teacher and of an African American scholar; an article that speaks to how and why knowing the Black community's history can help us design more responsive programs; a teacher’s self-reflection on how to navigate difficult historic topics with young children; a teacher’s exploration with children of the meaning of the color Black; and reflections from educators in Oklahoma who are learning about the Tulsa Race Massacre. Each of these resources explores equity in early education with a specific focus on Black history.

