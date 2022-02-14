Michigan Town Holding Parade For 40-Year-Old Gold Medalist Nick Baumgartner

IRON RIVER, Mich. (AP) — A 40-year-old snowboarder who won a gold medal at the Winter Olympics is being welcomed as a hero in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

ZHANGJIAKOU, CHINA – FEBRUARY 12: Gold medallists Lindsey Jacobellis and Nick Baumgartner of Team United States pose with their medals during the Mixed Team Snowboard Cross medal ceremony on Day 8 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Zhangjiakou Medal Plaza on February 12, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

A parade was planned Monday in Iron River, the home of Nick Baumgartner. Area students were released early from school to prepare for the event.

Baumgartner and partner Lindsey Jacobellis won gold in mixed snowboardcross, an event where snowboarders raced through an obstacle course.

The late afternoon parade will end with a reception at West Iron County High School.

Baumgartner, who played football at Northern Michigan University, has a wide following because of his age, positive attitude and determination to get a medal in Beijing.

He worked in construction while training to return to the Olympics.

