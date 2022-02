The Rams assembled a super team to win the 2021 NFL championship. All they had to do to build it was trade away seven years worth of first round draft picks. Los Angeles general manager Les Snead emerged as the patron saint of the win-now philosophy after executing trades that brought players like Matthew Stafford, Jalen Ramsey and Von Miller to the Rams. In the process, he set the borders for a precarious championship window. So far, it’s stayed open long enough for the Rams to win their first Super Bowl on the west coast. With much of that talent intact for 2022, there’s a good chance it could remain open next winter.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO