ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

What happens to the losing team’s merchandise after the Super Bowl?

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
YourErie
YourErie
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36YRjn_0eEJm9ES00

(NEXSTAR) – Immediately after the Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2022 Super Bowl, fans could buy merchandise to rep the new reigning champs. The same would have been true had the Bengals won: The NFL was prepared to sell “Super Bowl Champions” hats, sweatshirts, shirts and more, all emblazoned with the Bengals logo.

So what happens with all that pre-made apparel from the losing team? They don’t just get sent to the landfill or incinerated. The clothing has a second life somewhere far away from the team’s hometown, and getting there is quite the journey.

That process is managed by the nonprofit Good360, an organization that matches donations with local nonprofits around the world. This is Good360’s eighth year working with the NFL on repurposing merchandise not just from the Super Bowl losers, but also from the teams who lose the AFC and NFC Championship games, said chief development and marketing officer Shari Rudolph.

The Super Bowl ads everyone is still talking about

“This year, sadly for the Cincinnati Bengals, we will be gathering all the Bengals merchandise and bringing it to a central place in the U.S., which we don’t disclose because of the sensitivity and security needed around this donation,” explained Rudolph.

From there, Good360 works with its network of nonprofits to find a recipient.

“It could go anywhere from Africa, the Middle East, some regions in Asia or South America, but they all leave the U.S. and they are put in the hands of a nonprofit that has a verified need for those particular types of items,” Rudolph said.

The quantity of leftover Super Bowl apparel numbers in the “few thousands,” said Rudolph.

Rudolph couldn’t reveal where this batch of Bengals items will end up, but said a lot of thought goes into the clothings’ final destination. “For example, we wouldn’t want to send thousands of apparel items into a community that relies on textile manufacturing for jobs. We want to really be sensitive to that. We don’t want to put things into an area thats going to cause disruption or more issues.”

Super Bowl bonus: Here’s how much extra the winners and losers get paid

Rudolph said her nonprofit works to make sure the people who receive the NFL clothing items will put them to good use and protect the league’s brand. They don’t want the t-shirts and sweatshirts going to waste – or ending up in online auctions.

Once the recipient is confirmed, Good360 works to figure out what other needs that local nonprofit might need. They try and source those goods, too, so they can fill a full shipping container before sending it overseas.

She hoped Bengals fans could find some comfort in the fact that while they may not be able to have bragging rights with a Super Bowl champs t-shirt, someone will benefit from owning it.

“There is a little bit of a silver lining [for the losing team]. We get to take these goods somewhere we can find a good home for them and they don’t go to waste.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Big Game Bound: Rams and Bengals hours away from Super Bowl showdown

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The countdown clock for Super Bowl LVI is finally running with kickoff between the Rams and Bengals just hours away. Chris Hagan hosts a special two-hour game day stream of “Big Game Bound” live from SoFi Stadium. Nexstar’s correspondents on the ground in Los Angeles will join Chris with stories of their […]
NFL
The Spun

Look: Joe Burrow’s Reaction To Super Bowl Loss Goes Viral

The Los Angeles Rams are Super Bowl champions! After a thrilling 23-20 victory, the Rams avenged their Super Bowl loss from four years ago and found a way to take down the Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately, when one team wins another team has to lose. Joe Burrow and company looked like...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Super Bowl Champs#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#The Cincinnati Bengals#Afc#Nfc Championship
ClutchPoints

Baker Mayfield gets absolutely roasted after Odell Beckham Jr. touchdown for Rams in Super Bowl 56

Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns are not in the Super Bowl 56, but they are making rounds on social media thanks to Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. OBJ scored the first touchdown of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals, and all eyes quickly turned on Mayfield and his relationship with the wide receiver during their time together with the Browns. To recall, Beckham’s frustration with the team and his lack of touches with Mayfield as the quarterback led to his midseason exit from Cleveland, eventually signing with the Rams after clearing waivers.
NFL
deathvalleyvoice.com

Joe Burrow has message for Bengals fans after losing Super Bowl LVI

Former LSU football quarterback Joe Burrow wasn’t able to lead the Cincinnati Bengals to a win in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday. The Bengals fell 23-20 to the Los Angeles Rams, ending a dream season for Burrow and Cincinnati. After the game, Burrow tweeted a message to Bengals fans.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WLWT 5

Joe Burrow steps out in style with striped suit ahead of Super Bowl

LOS ANGELES — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow stepped out in style ahead of the Super Bowl game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Burrow, who's known for his swag and fashion sense ahead of the Super Bowl, arrived at the big game in a black and white striped suit and a black cowboy hat.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady’s strong reaction to Matthew Stafford, LA winning Super Bowl 56

The GOAT himself, Tom Brady has spoken out about last Sunday’s Super Bowl 56 spectacle as he congratulated Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams for their triumph over the Cincinnati Bengals. Brady, who recently called time on what was an illustrious 22-year career, was not on the pitch for the biggest game of the year. However, he was still able to appreciate the show, albeit from an entirely new perspective.
NFL
mediaite.com

WATCH: Odell Beckham Jr. Suffers Game-Altering Knee Injury in Super Bowl LVI

Odell Beckham Jr.’s Super Bowl debut began in epic fashion with a first quarter touchdown catch, but then unfortunately came to a screeching halt with a knee injury. Late in the second quarter of Super Bowl LVI between the Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, Beckham went down with a non-contact knee injury. The Rams superstar wide receiver attempted to catch a pass from quarterback Matthew Stafford, but he crumbled in the open field and dropped to the ground clutching his left knee.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Look: Joe Burrow did not disappoint with Super Bowl outfit

Joe Burrow promised that he had something good planned for his pregame outfit at Super Bowl LVI, and the Cincinnati Bengals certainly followed through. Burrow showed up to SoFi Stadium on Sunday wearing a black and gray suit with tiger stripes. His hat game was also on point. Did Burrow...
NFL
KOOL 101.7

Could The Minnesota Vikings Be Losing New Coach Kevin O’Connell?

There are rumors floating around that Coach Sean McVay might call it quits and retire after a Super Bowl win. Which might make the new Minnesota Vikings coach want to stay. Pro Football Talk with Mike Florio has been saying that the reason Minnesota hasn't introduced their new coach is that he wants to wait to see what Coach McVay is going to do. McVay was asked what his plans were after the Super Bowl and he said we'll see.
NFL
russellstreetreport.com

Ravens Players Enjoy Watching Eli Apple Lose in Super Bowl

Good morning and happy Monday, Ravens Flock! The Cincinnati Bengals’ Cinderella run has, I’m happy to report, finally come to an end, as the Los Angeles Rams took down Baltimore’s AFC North rivals in Super Bowl LVI, 23-20. Matt Stafford led an incredible game-winning drive in the...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Joe Burrow Attended Concert After Losing Super Bowl

It’s hard to get into the headspace of a player who just lost the Super Bowl, let alone the starting quarterback for one. In the case of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, he found a unique way to cope with yesterday’s loss. On Monday, TMZ Sports released a...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Head Coach Reportedly ‘Pushing Hard’ For Aaron Rodgers

An NFL head coach is reportedly “pushing hard” to land Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in a trade this offseason. Rodgers, the MVP of the league, has yet to make a decision on where (or if) he will play during the 2022 season. It seems likely that...
NFL
YourErie

YourErie

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy