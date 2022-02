Click here to read the full article. This year’s Super Bowl between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals was a star-studded event. Hosted in Los Angeles, it was only natural to see as many celebrities as one would at the average award show after party.More from WWDPantone's Fall 2022 Colors on the NYFW RunwayCelebrities at the Super Bowl LVI: See the PhotosCelebrities Wearing Pantone's Fall 2022 Colors Mickey Guyton and Jhené Aiko kicked off the night by singing the national anthem and “America the Beautiful,” respectively. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson also made sure to energize the audience at the stadium with a...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO