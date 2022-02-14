ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

WHO gets supplies to Ethiopia's Tigray but distribution lags

Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BsdSF_0eEJjSvF00
Ethiopia Tigray Crisis FILE - An Ethiopian woman scoops up portions of yellow split peas to be allocated to waiting families after it was distributed by the Relief Society of Tigray in the town of Agula, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia, on May 8, 2021. Nearly 1,500 people died of malnutrition in just part of Ethiopia's blockaded Tigray region over a four-month period between July and October 2021, according to a new report published in Jan. 2022 by the region's health bureau. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File) (Ben Curtis)

GENEVA — (AP) — The U.N. health agency says it has been granted access to send medical supplies to Ethiopia's embattled Tigray region for the first time in six months, but fuel shortages are hampering distribution.

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, an Ethiopian who considers the region home, tweeted late Monday that the aid shipment that has been allowed in amounted to a "small portion" of what is needed, and said his agency “calls again for unfettered access to provide humanitarian aid.”

The supplies include essential medical equipment, personal protective equipment, antibiotics, medicines for malaria and diabetes, treatment for severe acute malnutrition and medicines and supplies for reproductive health, WHO said.

An airlift of the supplies through the U.N.'s World Food Program began Friday, and they are part of 33.5 metric tons of planned shipments, the agency said.

Months of political tensions between Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government and the Tigray leaders who once dominated Ethiopia’s government — which included Tedros — exploded into war in November 2020.

In June, Ethiopia’s government cut off almost all access to food aid, medical supplies, cash and fuel in Tigray. WFP said last month that three-quarters of Tigray’s population of 6 million are “using extreme coping strategies to survive” and more than a third “are suffering an extreme lack of food.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Africa's COVID response improving, vaccinations lag, says WHO

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Africa's response to the COVID-19 pandemic has improved over time but the continent needs to accelerate the pace of vaccination to control the pandemic, the head of the World Health Organization's Africa division said on Thursday. "We are finally able to say that if the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Foreign Policy

Don’t Blame Amharas for Ethiopia’s War

After months of devastation and suffering under the weight of 15 months of war, Ethiopia may be witnessing a rare chance for peace and inclusive dialogue as the government releases prominent prisoners, notably Bekele Gerba and Jawar Mohammed of the Oromo Federalist Congress, Eskinder Nega of the Balderas for True Democracy, and veteran Tigrayan leaders, notably Sebhat Nega and Abay Woldu.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Shortages#Humanitarian Aid#Malaria#Malnutrition#Ap#U N#World Health Organization#Ethiopian#World Food Program#Wfp#The Associated Press
whbl.com

Ethiopia’s parliament lifts state of emergency early

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) – Ethiopia’s parliament on Tuesday voted for an early end to a six-month state of emergency declared in November when rebellious Tigrayan forces had threatened to march on the capital. Parliament’s decision came after the cabinet last month proposed cutting short the state of emergency...
POLITICS
Voice of America

WHO Says Crucial Supplies Not Reaching Embattled Northern Ethiopia

Geneva — World Health Organization officials say insecurity and bureaucratic difficulties continue to prevent medical supplies and other crucial relief from reaching millions of beleaguered civilians in conflict-ridden northern Ethiopia. An estimated 9.4 million people in northern Ethiopia’s Tigray, Amhara, and Afar regions are in desperate need of humanitarian...
AFRICA
US News and World Report

Fighting in Ethiopia's Afar Region Displaces 300,000, Aid Blocked to Tigray

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) -The government of Ethiopia's Afar region says more than 300,000 people have been displaced by warfare there since December and it accused Tigrayan forces of killing civilians and looting. The United Nations has said that the fighting in Afar was blocking the delivery of food to neighbouring...
AFRICA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Africa
Reuters

Yemen aid cuts to deepen as funds dry up, U.N. warns

DUBAI, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Yemenis face more cuts in humanitarian aid in coming months because of funding shortages that could reduce food rations in a country where millions face starvation, the United Nations aid chief warned, as the war sees its biggest escalation in years. Martin Griffiths told the...
CHARITIES
The Independent

Biden administration begins deporting Venezuelans to Colombia without the chance to seek asylum

The Biden administration has used a pandemic-related authority to begin expelling Venezuelan migrants to Colombia – without the chance to seek asylum after entering the US from the Mexican border. The news was confirmed by both US and Colombian officials earlier this week, with the US Department of Homeland Security claiming that Venezuelans will be expelled “on a regular basis”. While the Biden administration didn't expand on how frequent such deportations will be, they will be limited to only those who have previously resided in Columbia. Colombian officials confirmed that the first two Venezuelans were deported last Thursday after...
IMMIGRATION
The Guardian

‘We are still shocked’: the Syrians who discovered Islamic State’s leader was their neighbour

For many months, the man on the motorbike would come and go from the house and a mechanic’s workshop in the Syrian border town of Atme. No other adult in the three-story building ever seemed to emerge, least of all a second man who signed a lease last spring and moved in with two women and three young children, never to be seen publicly again until the early hours of Thursday.
MIDDLE EAST
The Center Square

Afghan refugees arrive in Arizona; some question security

(The Center Square) – Afghan refugees fleeing Taliban retribution for aiding America in its war on terror have made their way to Arizona and the valley. According to the Arizona Refugee Resettlement Program, 365 Afghan refugees have come to the state this month in their search of a new home.
ARIZONA STATE
US News and World Report

Indian Village Mourns Family Who Froze to Death on U.S.-Canada Border

DINGUCHA, India (Reuters) - Relatives and neighbours of the Indian family who froze to death near the US-Canada border last week said the father repeatedly failed to secure better paid jobs in recent years, prompting them to take a risky trip aided by an illegal migrant network. The deaths amid...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

DR Congo: Power cable collapse at Kinshasa market kills 26

At least 26 people have died after they were electrocuted by a falling power cable at a market in the Democratic Republic of Congo, police say. The high-voltage cable snapped and fell onto houses and people shopping near the capital Kinshasa on Wednesday. Unverified footage posted to social media appeared...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
85K+
Followers
87K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy