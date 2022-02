Sonoma County’s Green Music Center offers its first concerts of the new year later this month when the County’s restrictive ban on gatherings is expected to lift. According to Executive Director Jacob Yarrow, “January was a challenge for us. We canceled about 15 public events. That includes two concerts the Center was presenting, some Santa Rosa Symphony events, and presentations of the Sonoma State music department.” Yarrow added, “We’re ready to kick off Spring 2022 performances – putting people in space together, feeling the magic and power of being part of a community. We’re excited to present a number of really exceptional performances in the coming months.”

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO