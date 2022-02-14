VIDEO: Michigan couple featured on The Drew Barrymore Show for Valentine's Day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A pediatric oncology nurse from the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia will be featured on the Drew Barrymore Show on Friday. Sami Emdur is the founder and director of the non-profit Camp To Belong River Valley, an organization that reunites siblings placed in separate foster homes. “In America, there’s approximately over 400,000 children living in foster care at any given time and over 75% of those children are separated from at least one of their siblings,” Emdur said. “And so I just felt like there needed to be this safe place where we can bring siblings together and truly create an environment where they feel like they can belong and create happy memories.” You can hear more about Emdur’s organization in Friday’s Drew-Gooders segment. The Drew Barrymore show airs at 9:00 a.m. on Friday on CBS3.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 11 DAYS AGO