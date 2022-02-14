ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Arista Networks stock rallies up to 10% as earnings, outlook top Street view

By Wallace Witkowski
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Euyb_0eEJi1JU00
By Getty Images
EARNINGS RESULTS https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QJwYJ_0eEJi1JU00

Arista Networks Inc. rallied in the extended session Monday after the cloud-software company’s quarterly results and outlook topped Wall Street estimates.

Arista (ANET) shares surged up to 10% after hours, following a 1.6% rise in the regular session to close at $122.82.

The company reported fourth-quarter net income of $239.3 million, or 75 cents a share, compared with $183 million, or 58 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings were 82 cents a share, compared with 62 cents a share in the year-ago period. Per-share amounts account for a four-to-one stock split announced last quarter.

Revenue rose to $824.5 million from $648.5 million in the year-ago quarter.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet had forecast earnings of 74 cents a share on revenue of $790.1 million, based on Arista’s forecast of $775 million to $795 million.

Arista said it expects first-quarter revenue between $840 million and $860 million, while analysts forecast revenue of $832.5 million.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. TSLA, +5.33% rallied 5.33% to $922.43 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index. COMP,. +2.53%. rising 2.53% to 14,139.76 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. DJIA,. +1.22%. rising 1.22% to 34,988.84. This was...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock rises Tuesday, still underperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) inched 0.78% higher to $47.79 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 1.58% to 4,471.07 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 1.22% to 34,988.84. The stock's rise snapped a four-day losing streak. Bank of America Corp. closed $2.32 short of its 52-week high ($50.11), which the company achieved on February 10th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock rises Tuesday, outperforms market

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) rallied 6.07% to $151.12 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 2.53% to 14,139.76 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 1.22% to 34,988.84. Moderna Inc. closed $346.37 short of its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company achieved on August 10th.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Arista (ANET) Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates on Top-Line Growth

ANET - Free Report) reported strong fourth-quarter 2021 results, wherein both the bottom and the top line beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate, driven by solid demand trends and healthy customer additions. Adjusted earnings and revenues also improved year over year. Net Income. On a GAAP basis, net income in...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street View#Getty Images#Arista Networks Inc#Factset
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. Class A Common Stock

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. Class A Common Stock SCU is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-02-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
STOCKS
NBC Chicago

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Monster Beverage, Constellation Brands, Arista Networks and More

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Monster Beverage (MNST), Constellation Brands (STZ) – Merger talks between Monster Beverage and Constellation Brands are progressing, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke to Bloomberg. Those people say an agreement between the two companies could be reached within weeks if the talks go smoothly. Constellation gained 2.2% in the premarket while Monster Beverage rallied 3.1%.
MARKETS
Zacks.com

Service Corporation's (SCI) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, View Up

SCI - Free Report) posted splendid fourth-quarter 2021 results, with the top and the bottom line beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Revenues and earnings increased on a year-over-year basis. During the quarter, the company continued to witness escalated levels of funeral services, burials and preneed sales. Considering the persistent impacts...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Tower Semiconductor Stock Soars As Intel Scoops It At 60% Premium

Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) agreed to acquire Israeli chip company Tower Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ: TSEM) for $53 per share in cash, representing a total enterprise value of ~$5.4 billion. The purchase price implies an upside of 60% on the February 14 closing price of $33.13. The transaction will likely be...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Zoetis tops earnings estimates and offers upbeat revenue guidance, shares up 1.5% premarket

Animal health company Zoetis Inc.'s shares ZTS, +0.68% jumped 1.5% premarket Tuesday, after it beat estimates for the fourth quarter and offered upbeat revenue guidance for 2022. The company posted net income of $414 million, or 87 cents a share, for the quarter, up from $359 million, or 75 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $1.00, ahead of the 96 cent FactSet consensus. Revenue rose to $1.967 billion from $1.807 billion, also ahead of the $1.932 billion FactSet consensus. "We expect to continue growing revenue faster than the market in the coming year, driven by continued strength in petcare; expansion of our diagnostics portfolio internationally; and significant growth in both livestock and companion animal product sales in emerging markets, including China and Brazil," Chief Executive Kristin Peck said in a statement. Zoetis is now expecting full-year adjusted EPS of $5.09 to $5.19 and revenue to range from $8.325 billion to $8.475 billion. The FactSet consensus is for 2022 EPS of $5.21 and revenue of $8.386 billion. Shares have gained 18% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Here's Why Loop Capital Considers Arista Networks As Top Pick For 2022

Loop Capital analyst Fahad Najam initiated coverage of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET) with a Buy rating and $157 price target (28% upside) while also naming the stock his Top Pick for 2022. The company is a franchise name in networking with further significant opportunities in the hyper-scale Data Center...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Toast stock falls more than 11% after wider quarterly loss

Shares of Toast Inc. fell more than 11% in the extended session Tuesday after the restaurant-focused payments company reported a mixed quarter, showing a wider per-share loss in the fourth quarter than Wall Street expected but higher revenue. Toast said it earned $2 million, swinging from a net loss of $61 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. That resulted in a diluted per-share loss of 23 cents a share, compared with a loss of 31 cents a share in the year-ago quarter. Sales rose 111% to $512 million, Toast said. FactSet consensus called for an adjusted loss of 12 cents a share on sales of $488 million in the quarter. "The restaurant industry was tested again in 2021, but as evidenced by our growth there is tremendous demand for the Toast platform as restaurant operators navigate the new normal," Chief Executive Chris Comparato said in a statement. Toast guided for first-quarter revenue between $469 million and $499 million, and an adjusted loss between $65 million and $55 million. The analysts surveyed by FactSet call for first-quarter sales of $477 million. Toast became a public company in September.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Allegion stock set to surge after profit and revenue beats, in line full-year outlook

Shares of Allegion PLC ALLE, -1.05% were indicated up more than 8% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the security products and locks company reported fourth-quarter profit and revenue that beat expectations, as continued strong end-market demand helped offset supply-chain challenges. Net income rose to $112.7 million, or $1.26 a share, from $93.3 million, or $1.01 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of $1.11 beat the FactSet consensus of $1.02. Revenue fell 2.5% to $709.2 million but was above the FactSet consensus of $679.5 million. Cost of sales grew 3.8% to $422.7 million, to knock gross profit as a percentage of revenue down to 40.4% from 44.0%. "We expect sequential improvements in revenue growth, EPS and operating margin performance throughout 2022 as we drive aggressive pricing and work to reduce elevated lead times," said Chief Executive David Petratis. For 2022, the company expects adjusted EPS of $5.55 to $5.75, compared with the FactSet consensus of $5.73, and revenue growth of 6.0% to 7.5%, while the FactSet revenue consensus of $3.05 billion implies 6.5% growth. The stock has dropped 11.7% over the past three months through Monday, while the S&P 500.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Sabre shares jump 2.2% premarket after revenue beat, forecast for travel recovery in 2022

Sabre Corp. shares jumped 2.2% premarket Tuesday, after the company's better-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue offset a wider-than-expected loss. The travel services company posted a net loss of $192 million, or 60 cents a share, for the quarter, narrower than the loss of $325 million, or $1.02 a share, posted in the year-earlier period. The company's adjusted per-share loss came to 47 cents, wider than the 45 cent FactSet consensus. Revenue rose 60% to $501 million, ahead of the FactSet consensus of $491 million. "The global travel recovery was slow at the beginning of the year, but that has significantly changed," Chief Executive Sean Menke told analysts on a conference call. "February month-to-date global GDS bookings are on pace to reach a similar level of recovery versus the same period in 2019 as November 2021, which was the best month since the onset of COVID-19. For these reasons, we believe 2022 is shaping up to be a year of recovery and progress." Shares have fallen 24% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 12%.
STOCKS
CNBC

Burger King parent's earnings top estimates, fueled by digital sales growth

Restaurant Brands International on Tuesday reported quarterly earnings and revenue that topped analysts' expectations. The company said global digital sales climbed from $6 billion in 2020 to $10 billion in 2021, accounting for 30% of its system-wide sales. Popeyes reported same-store sales declines, while Burger King and Tim Hortons both...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Why Lattice Semiconductor Shares Are Rising In Tuesday's After-Hours Session

Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results and issued first-quarter sales guidance above estimates. Lattice Semiconductor reported quarterly earnings of 32 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 28 cents. The company reported quarterly sales of...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Marriott's stock rallies into record territory after revenue more than doubles to beat expectations

Shares of Marriott International Inc. MAR, +5.76% rallied 3.4% into record territory in premarket trading Tuesday, after the hotel operator reported fourth-quarter adjusted profit and revenue that more than doubled to beat expectations, as revenue per available room (RevPAR) continued to improve as COVID-19 conditions eased. The company swung to net income of $468 million, or $1.42 a share, from a loss of $164 million, or 50 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share rose to $1.30 from 12 cents to beat the FactSet consensus of $1.00. Revenue grew 104.7% to $4.45 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $4.00 billion, as RevPAR rose 124.5% worldwide and 143.6% in the U.S. and Canada. Compared with pre-pandemic 2019 levels, RevPAR was down 19.0% worldwide, but that's a 40-percentage point improvement from the first quarter of 2021. "Leisure demand continued to shine in the fourth quarter, with slower, yet continued improvement in business transient and group demand," the company stated. The stock, which is on track to open above the Feb. 10 record close of $174.68, has rallied 10.1% over the past three months through Monday, while the S&P 500.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Arch Resources stock rallies into record territory after profit misses but revenue beats by wide margin

Shares of Arch Resources Inc. climbed 1.5% toward a record high in morning trading Tuesday, but pared earlier gains of as much as 10.5%, after the coal producer reported a fourth-quarter profit that missed expectations but revenue that more than doubled and was well above forecasts, and said it planned to restart its variable shareholder return program in the second quarter. The company swung to net income of $226.6 million, or $11.92 a share, from a loss of $78.5 million, or $5.17 a share, in the year-ago period, but that missed the FactSet consensus for earnings per share of...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Salesforce.com Inc., Boeing share gains contribute to Dow's 285-point climb

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is climbing Tuesday afternoon with shares of Salesforce.com Inc. and Boeing delivering the strongest returns for the index. Shares of Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) and Boeing (BA) are contributing about 25% of the index's intraday rally, as the Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 285 points higher (0.8%). Salesforce.com Inc.'s shares are up $6.79, or 3.3%, while those of Boeing are up $6.56, or 3.1%, combining for a roughly 88-point boost for the Dow. American Express (AXP) Nike (NKE) and Walt Disney (DIS) are also contributing significantly to the gain. A $1 move in any of the benchmark's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

95K+
Followers
20K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy